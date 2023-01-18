Norwich native lives out her dream in touring company of ‘Anastasia the Musical’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Kaitlyn Jackson is a small-town girl living and has been performing ever since she was two years old. She is currently living out her dream in the touring company of “Anastasia the Musical.”

Jackson did her first singing competition when she was just five years old. By the time she was 15, she was featured on American Idol’s Season 13. Shortly after, she released her second album and got a band together which toured around locally.

The Norwich native holds a BFA in Acting from Ithaca College. Jackson graduated in 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic which took a toll on the theatre industry.

One day, a friend sent her a casting call and insisted Jackson should apply. Little did she know, she’d end up landing an audition which led to an email from the casting director a few weeks later saying, “Welcome to Anastasia.”

Jackson joined the company at the end of July last year in Hershey, Pa. Her first performance was in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson is a cast member and the understudy for the character of Countess Lily. When the company was in Boston, she got to fill in those shoes. Ever since she has played the character 11 times.

Jackson said eight shows a week can be very demanding, but it has been such an incredible journey.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to my community, the Binghamton community and the Norwich community,” said Jackson. “This whole area has been so supportive of me.”

You can watch Kaitlyn and the cast of Anastasia on January 30th and 31st here in Binghamton. For more information visit here.

