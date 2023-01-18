Senate Judiciary Commitee rejects governor’s nomination for chief judge

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Senate Judiciary Committee has rejected the nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle to be the Chief Judge of the State Court of Appeals.

Per the Times Union, an Albany-based newspaper, the vote was 10-9 with seven members of the committee voting to advance LaSalle’s nomination without recommendation.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who nominated LaSalle, expressed disdain for the results of the vote in a statement sent to 12 News. She said:

“Today, New Yorkers had the opportunity to hear directly from Judge LaSalle, and what they heard was an affirmation of his commitment to fairness and justice above all else. He also shared his personal background and views, including his deeply held support for organized labor and unequivocal belief in the right to an abortion. Judge LaSalle demonstrated exactly why he is the right person for this role - because of his extensive experience, judicial temperament and integrity.

“While this was a thorough hearing, it was not a fair one, because the outcome was predetermined. Several Senators stated how they were going to vote before the hearing even began - including those who were recently given seats on the newly expanded Judiciary Committee. While the Committee plays a role, we believe the Constitution requires action by the full Senate.”

The nomination was criticized by advocates and state lawmakers, who said LaSalle leaned too far to the right politically. They expressed concerns that LaSalle’s record was too conservative.

LaSalle was nominated by the governor on Dec. 22, 2022.

