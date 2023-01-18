Woman to go to prison for trying to sell meth at Johnson City motel

(AP)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a parolee will go to prison for a meth conviction.

The district attorney’s office said Kaycee M. Spawn, 40, of Binghamton plead guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, in Broome County Court.

Spawn admitted she had more than 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine and intended to sell it on Oct. 26, 2022. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at her motel room in Johnson City. Police recovered meth, a digital scale and personal items belonging to Spawn.

The district attorney’s office noted Spawn was on parole for a prior felony narcotics conviction. She will be sentenced to three years of prison and three years of post-release supervision.

“Unfortunately, this defendant has failed to take advantage of the opportunities given her by probation and parole,” said District Attorney Korchak. “The only alternative at this point is a State prison sentence.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

