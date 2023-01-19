8th students visit SUNY Broome for interactive career fair

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Jan 18 over 1,900 students from both Broome and Tioga County visited SUNY Broome for the in-person return of the Spark 8th Grade Career Exploration Fair.

With over 120 interactive activities from local businesses in the community Director of Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program Rose Olsen said this event gives students the opportunity to learn about different career paths right here in Broome County.

“Eighth grade is really a pivotal age because they can go into high school and choose to take a coding class if they were inspired by the engineers or choose to go to BOCES career and technical institute if their inspired by some of the manufacturing or the audio body or the cosmetology school.” said Rose Olsen.

She said each 15 minutes course from the different businesses in the community will not only help the students find a career they are most interested in but help the businesses as well.

“Right now, workforce is a huge focus for our community with a lot of businesses saying they don’t have workers our economy is also growing with new businesses opening in the area so taking the kids that will likely hopefully want to live here when they grow up because we love Binghamton and inspiring them about careers now is going to help our entire workforce later on.” said Rose Olsen.

Olsen said she is happy to bring this event back in person once again and can’t wait until next year.

