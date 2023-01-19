Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM for Bradford, Susquehanna, Tioga and southern Wayne Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory until 4 PM for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and norther Wayne Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 AM until 10 PM for Delaware and Sullivan Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 AM until 7 AM Friday for Otsego County.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Cloudy with mixed precipitation, including ice. .25-.75″ rain, 0-1″ snow, 0-.15 ice 100% High 36 (34-40) Wind SE 10-20 mph

Another low moves in today with another round of snow, rain and ice. This will change to mainly rain through

the day. Showers will continue Thursday night with mixed precipitation continuing Friday.

We get a break Saturday with above average temperatures and snow showers.

Another low will give us rain and snow Sunday into Monday.

We’ll have a break with snow showers Tuesday, but our active weather continues with another round of snow Wednesday.

