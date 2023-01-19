Binghamton women’s basketball drops Wednesday night tilt with Albany

Binghamton guard Jadyn Weltz (24) dribbles near a defender in a college basketball game against...
Binghamton guard Jadyn Weltz (24) dribbles near a defender in a college basketball game against Albany.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats were down 17 to Albany at one point, but ripped off a late comeback attempt before ultimately losing to the Great Danes 64-60.

Freshman guard Ella Wanzer – the current America East Rookie of the Week – poured in a game-high 21 points. It marked the third straight game she scored at least 20 points. Against the Great Danes, Wanzer made five three-point field goals and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Denai Bowman added 18 points, going 8-for-12 from the field in the process. She also added six rebounds, a pair of assists, and two steals.

The Great Danes, however, got an 18-point, 13-rebound performance from Kayla Cooper. Helene Haegerstrand added 16 points.

