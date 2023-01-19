Broome County Humane Society raising awareness for animal abandonment

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is raising awareness of animal abandonment after staff members found two dogs in the process of being abandoned in their lobby this morning.

The two dogs in the lobby of the grooming area being abandoned by their owner who was dressed in a ski mask and coat to hide the identity.

Staff stopped the owner of the pets as they were leaving the property, trying to get information on the animals.

Amberly Ondrea, the shelter manager at the Broome County Humane Society spoke about the altercation she had with owner of the dogs.

“The individual that brought the dogs into the building did get out and we started having a conversation about what was going on informing him that essentially, he is abandoning the dogs and animal abandonment is illegal. We were trying to get some additional information for legal purposes, you know the names of the dogs, any information he had on them and essentially his response was ‘what else do you need to know? They are just dogs.” said Amberly Ondrea.

She went on to say animal abandonment is much more common than you would think and that this type of treatment can have a large impact on the animal’s life.

“They were looking out the window when this individual left them there which is really heartbreaking because they don’t understand, essentially it’s like being left on the corner, they are not sure where’s mom and dad, where’s our home, and that’s very difficult to put into words.” said Amberly Ondrea.

The two dogs in question were brought in by the Humane Society for health checkups and proper care. The two are both mixed breeds who are said to be sweet and energetic.

The white dog is named Olivia and the black and white dog is named Jay.

They will soon be put up for adoption at the center, if interested be sure to call or stop by the Broome County Humane Society.

