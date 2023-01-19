Broome Sheriff warns of Social Services texting scam

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to scam text messages.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has received multiple reports of a mass text from “438422@rnbenefits.org.” The sheriff’s said the text was sent out to an unknown number of phones.

The scam claims to be from Social Services and attempts to get EBT numbers and PINs from victims.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers claim that the victim’s benefit card was frozen and they need to call a number to reactivate the card. However, when the number is called, victims are asked to verify their card and pin numbers.

Authorities said any messages received from the number should be ignored.

On Tuesday, the Endicott Police Department warned residents that scammers were using its phone number to seek out personal information. The department said people should not give out personal info over the phone.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman to go to prison for trying to sell meth at Johnson City motel
No injuries reported in Windsor house fire
Binghamton High School Pom Poms
Binghamton High School cheer team prepares for National Cheer Competition
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
TSA in Greater Binghamton
Greater Binghamton Airport is hiring TSA officers

Latest News

Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (girls’ basketball)
Emma Phelan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Broome County Humane Society raising awareness for animal abandonment
Broome County Humane Society raising awareness for animal abandonment
8th students visit SUNY Broome for interactive career fair