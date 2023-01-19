Broome Sheriff warns of Social Services texting scam

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to scam text messages.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has received multiple reports of a mass text from “438422@rnbenefits.org.” The sheriff’s said the text was sent out to an unknown number of phones.

The scam claims to be from Social Services and attempts to get EBT numbers and PINs from victims.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers claim that the victim’s benefit card was frozen and they need to call a number to reactivate the card. However, when the number is called, victims are asked to verify their card and pin numbers.

Authorities said any messages received from the number should be ignored.

On Tuesday, the Endicott Police Department warned residents that scammers were using its phone number to seek out personal information. The department said people should not give out personal info over the phone.

