Broome Tioga Workforce holds ‘A’s and B’s of CDL Driving, Training, and Employment’ event

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome Tioga Workforce held an event today to provide more information on obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The event called the “A’s and B’s of CDL Driving, Training, and Employment” was aimed to help combat the shortage of CDL drivers both locally and nationally.

Participants at the event first attended a workshop, which provided more information on obtaining a CDL and the opportunities available once you have the license. Speakers at the workshop included representatives from government agencies who assist in getting a CDL like the Broome County Clerk’s Office and the Broome County DMV. Also in attendance were employers looking to hire including BC Transit, Amrex, BOTHAR Construction, Performance Food Service, Willow Run Foods, and NYS Department of Transportation.

After the workshop, a CDL vendor fair was held where participants were able to speak to hiring companies and learn more about openings that they may have.

Robert Murphy, Executive Director of the Broome Tioga Workforce said having different companies in attendance allowed for participants to see the variety of opportunities out there.

“It gives everybody a little taste of both what’s out there, what are the opportunities, and the different kinds of opportunities for people,” said Murphy.

Murphy added that he was very pleased with the turnout at what was the second edition of the event.

“The turnout has been great actually. It was even more than we had at our first one we are very happy,” said Murphy. Our first one I think he had about 18 people. We have well over 20 people in there today and that’s exciting.”

Murphy said that Broome Tioga Workforce plans on holding another version of this event at a later date. To keep learn more about the future event and other career opportunities visit the Broome Tioga Workforce website.

