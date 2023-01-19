Does your home have radon? Experts say you should get your house tested

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- January is National Radon Awareness Month. Throughout the month, experts urge homeowners to test their homes for the presence of dangerous gas.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause among nonsmokers, according to Keystone Environmental Services.

The chemical is odorless and cannot be seen. Rick Tarnowski, a director at Keystone Environmental Services, said there are different ways to test your home for radon.

“You can go to Home Depot, you can go to Lowes and buy a charcoal canister and you can test yourself,” Tarnowski said.

He said, in the facility’s lab, they use a device called an electric ion chamber. Tarnowski said it is one of the more accurate radon-detecting devices.

He added that Broome County residents should be especially cautious about testing their homes for radon. According to Tarnowski, Broome County ranks in the top 10 counties in New York State for radon occurrence. He said the reason is that Broome County has a lot of gravely soil.

Christian Tarnowski, an Environmental Hygienist at Keystone, said that performing radon mitigation in your home has many positive effects.

“The radon mitigation system will not only help with radon it’s going to help with the overall indoor quality of that home,” he said. “It’s going to help with moisture below your slab so you won’t see your dehumidifier running as often and it’s just an overall good tool for a healthy home.”

To learn more about radon visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.