Greater Binghamton Airport is hiring TSA officers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- TSA is hiring officers to work at the Binghamton airport. They are offering both full-time and part-time positions. And you must be 18 years old or older to apply and must be able to pass a federal drug screening, medical evaluation, and background investigation.

The length of the hiring process varies from person to person. Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement in order to apply.

The supervisor of the Transportation Security Administration at the Greater Binghamton Airport, Sharon Reilly, said that since the pandemic, they’ve had to ramp up a little bit and new flights have been added so they are looking for new people to fill in those gaps.

“This is a great place to work for, I’ve been here for 20 years now,” said Reilly.

There will be an informal hiring event on Jan. 24th and Jan. 31st from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater Binghamton Airport right in front of security checkpoint. For more information and how to apply, visit here.

