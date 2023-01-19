Local restaurants to host ‘Flavors of the Susquehanna Winter Restaurant Week’

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) - The Brickyard Endwell and multiple other local restaurants will come together at the end of this month for a winter restaurant week.

The “Flavors of the Susquehanna Winter Restaurant Week” will take place from Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Owner of The Brickyard, Matt Collins, said he and a few other restaurant owners were inspired to create the restaurant week because they wanted to give back to the community, while also supporting local businesses throughout the Southern Tier.

“January, February, coming out of the holidays are stagnant for restaurants,” said Collins. “We’re just thinking about how to change that, what we can do to bring all these restaurant owners together to bring something new and cool to the area. We wanted to make sure that we did something that offered value to the community.”

Proceeds made from the winter restaurant week will benefit the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

For information on participating restaurants or how to enter your restaurant to participate, follow this link.

So far, the list of participating restaurants are as follows:

  • The Brickyard
  • Consol’s
  • McCoy’s Chop House
  • Antonio’s
  • Joey’s
  • Close Quarters
  • Factory by Beer Tree
  • The Pourhouse
  • Deacon’s Bench
  • Reds Kettle Inn
  • Endwell Greens
  • Social on State
  • 205 Dry
  • Food & Fire
  • Kelly’s Sports Bar

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
Woman to go to prison for trying to sell meth at Johnson City motel
No injuries reported in Windsor house fire
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York
Man convicted of attempted arson admits to punching corrections officer

Latest News

Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (girls’ basketball)
Emma Phelan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Broome County Humane Society raising awareness for animal abandonment
Broome County Humane Society raising awareness for animal abandonment
8th students visit SUNY Broome for interactive career fair