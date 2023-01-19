Local restaurants to host ‘Flavors of the Susquehanna Winter Restaurant Week’

ENDWELL (WBNG) - The Brickyard Endwell and multiple other local restaurants will come together at the end of this month for a winter restaurant week.

The “Flavors of the Susquehanna Winter Restaurant Week” will take place from Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Owner of The Brickyard, Matt Collins, said he and a few other restaurant owners were inspired to create the restaurant week because they wanted to give back to the community, while also supporting local businesses throughout the Southern Tier.

“January, February, coming out of the holidays are stagnant for restaurants,” said Collins. “We’re just thinking about how to change that, what we can do to bring all these restaurant owners together to bring something new and cool to the area. We wanted to make sure that we did something that offered value to the community.”

Proceeds made from the winter restaurant week will benefit the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

For information on participating restaurants or how to enter your restaurant to participate, follow this link.

So far, the list of participating restaurants are as follows:

The Brickyard

Consol’s

McCoy’s Chop House

Antonio’s

Joey’s

Close Quarters

Factory by Beer Tree

The Pourhouse

Deacon’s Bench

Reds Kettle Inn

Endwell Greens

Social on State

205 Dry

Food & Fire

Kelly’s Sports Bar

