Man charged for assaulting Johnson City Police Officer

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department arrested a man for assaulting a police officer.

The department charged Jericho J. Thomas, 19, of Binghamton with assault in the second degree; a felony, and petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Police said Thomas is accused of stealing merchandise from a Johnson City store and fleeing from loss prevention. Officer responded a found Thomas at a nearby location, encountered him and tried to place him under arrest.

Authorities said Thomas fought the officer and caused an injury to the officer’s arm and shoulder. The injury required medical treatment and the officer is still recovering from the incident.

Thomas was taken to central arraignment where he was released in compliance with New York State bail reform laws.

