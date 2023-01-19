More rain and snow to end week

Tonight: Cloudy skies with mixed showers. Low: 30-36.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Gusty. High: 33-40.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low: 23-29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35. Low: 24.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 30.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 34. Low: 19.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Seasonable. High: 36. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High: 35. Low: 27.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 16.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain and snow showers will continue tonight, with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Lingering moisture remains for Friday, leading to another day filled with rain and snow showers. Accumulations will be minor. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. The start of the weekend will be mainly dry, with a few isolated flurries. Highs will reach the mid-30s.

We are still tracking Sunday, as an area of low pressure has the chance to become a costal system. Rain and snow showers are likely, but models are still very uncertain at this time, so stay tuned with 12 News for the latest updates. Highs will reach the upper-30s.

The workweek starts off with a few scattered snow showers on Monday, with highs in the mid-30s. Tuesday will also remain dry, with highs once again in the mid-30s.

Another area of low pressure develops on Wednesday giving us a chance to once again see rain and snow. Thursday will be dry with highs nearing the low-30s.

