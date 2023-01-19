Southern Tier Cancer Services joins Around the Tiers to discuss free services during ‘Cervical Cancer Awarness Month’

(WBNG) -- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.

Cervical Cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, according to the World Health Organization. In 2020, cervical cancer claimed the lives of 342,000 women.

Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program Maggie Barlow joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about how the outreach program provides free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings to the uninsured.

