Vestal Fire Department seeking volunteers

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Are you interested in serving your community as a firefighter?

Fire departments across the nation, including the Greater Binghamton Area, are seeking sign-ups from new volunteers; who make up a plethora of firefighting agencies in the country.

Vestal Fire Chief John Paffie told 12 News opportunities with the Vestal Fire Department include clerical jobs, being a part of the fire police or training to be an interior firefighter.

“Some of the benefits is, first and foremost, helping your community, your neighbors, your friends and your family,” Paffie said. “Being able to help in their time of need is extremely important.”

The department trains and meets on Monday nights. During this time, people who are interested in volunteering can stop by and talk to a current firefighter in person.

Paffie said he encourages those that are looking to volunteer to reach out to their local department’s social media pages or websites to learn more information about signing up.

