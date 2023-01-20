BLAST to open new show ‘Amadeus’ at Cider Mill Stage

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- BLAST has a new production opening this weekend at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

The show, “Amadeus” details the life of Wolfgang Mozart and his rivalry with Antonio Salieri. The play, set in the 1800s, is soundtracked by Mozart’s music and poses the important question: is there a difference between talent and genius?

Jan DeAngelo, who plays Salieri in the show, said this production is different than other BLAST productions he has been a part of before.

“BLAST has usually done productions about comedy, comic plays, or comedy in terms of musical comedy,” said DeAngelo. “This is the first time that they’ve really gone and delved into a dramatic piece.”

DeAngelo said that despite this, viewers should still find some comic moments throughout the show.

Isaac Weber, who plays Emperor Joseph the 2nd, said he grew to love Mozart’s music during college, and it means a lot for him to be part of the show.

The show will take place both this weekend and next. Show times are 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 on Sundays. To get tickets, call 607-321-9630 or visit cidermillstage.com.

