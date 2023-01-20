Cervical cancer awareness prevention

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Dr. Manuel Arreguin, the chairman of Guthrie’s department of o-b-g-y-n, cervical cancer is the fourth leading cancer amongst women in the U.S.

There are about 40,000 new cases that are being diagnosed each year and, about four thousand women die from cervical cancer in the United States. Dr. Arreguin also shared how treatment for cervical cancer really starts with prevention. If it can be prevented, then the treatments are better. If caught early, he says treatments usually start with surgery. If caught later, they use chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Cervical cancer is most common among women over the age of 30. Screenings are critically important as cervical cancer becomes much harder to treat in later stages, with just 2% of women surviving past five years.

The Southern Tier Cancer Services Program provides free cancer screening to eligible individuals who live in Broome, Chenango, Chemung, Schulyer, and Tioga County. The CSP also helps people find a healthcare provider if they don’t already have one and if cancer is found, we help our clients access the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program.

The outreach coordinator of the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program. Maggie Barlow said it is important to stay on top of screenings and get pap smears when you’re due. Barlow also shared how staying active and eating healthy are also great ways to prevent cancer. For more information on how to get screenings and to see if you qualify click here.

