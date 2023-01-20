Cold and windy

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ snow 60% High 36 (30-38) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

Snow showers will continue Friday. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly drop through the day.

With a northwest wind, we’ll have snow showers tonight.

Some snow showers linger into Saturday with temperatures running a few degrees above average.

Another low will give us rain and snow Sunday into Monday.

We’ll have a break with snow showers Tuesday, but our active weather continues with another round of snow,

rain and ice Wednesday.

