Cold and windy
Tracking our next storm
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ snow 60% High 36 (30-38) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph
Snow showers will continue Friday. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly drop through the day.
With a northwest wind, we’ll have snow showers tonight.
Some snow showers linger into Saturday with temperatures running a few degrees above average.
Another low will give us rain and snow Sunday into Monday.
We’ll have a break with snow showers Tuesday, but our active weather continues with another round of snow,
rain and ice Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.