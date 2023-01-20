In honor of National Penguin Day, you can help the Ross Park Zoo save the species

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Jan. 20 is National Penguin Day. The day is designed to spread awareness and appreciation for the endangered species.

While most penguins enjoy cold weather, Ross Park Zoo on Morgan Road houses a colony of African penguins; a type of penguin that enjoys warm weather.

Ambassador Keeper at Ross Park Zoo Allison Finch said the African penguins provide entertainment on a daily basis.

“They are all a very rowdy bunch,” said Finch. “It’s almost like watching a daytime drama all the time with them.”

Executive Director at the Zoo Philip Ginter said the greatest threats penguins face in the wild are the destruction of their habitats and overfishing which is leading to their food supply dwindling.

Finch said that plastic floating in the ocean is also a danger that penguins are facing. She said that cutting down on plastic use and making sure that you recycle are steps that can save not just penguins, but many animals with aquatic habitats.

For those looking to support the African penguin colony at Ross Park Zoo, Ginter said there are a variety of ways to do so.

You can visit the Ross Park Zoo website and order custom animal art, participate in the zoo’s “Adopt an Animal” program, or purchase a plush penguin in the zoo’s gift shop.

The African penguins at Ross Park Zoo are currently not available for the public to see, but will return to display when the weather gets warmer.

The Ross Park Zoo’s winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

