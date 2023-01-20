How Binghamton University Students are helping give funds to local nonprofit organizations.

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Each year Undergrad and Graduate students at Binghamton University find ways to assist community members with the Philanthropy Incubator program. Founder, and Faculty member for the Department of Public Administration at Binghamton University David Campbell said this is a great way to help build a relationship between students and local nonprofit organizations.

Campbell said this program began 13 years ago and throughout those years have provided different nonprofits with $200,000.

“Undergraduate students are given $10,000 to give away by local and national foundations and graduate students raise their own money to give away.” said David Campbell

He said the class was originally designed to help students think about Philanthropy and what it means to give back. Assistant Professor in the Dept of Public Administration Lauren Dula said it’s hard for Nonprofit organizations to raise money which is why it’s important for people to do what they can to help.

“A lot of the nonprofits in the community are doing a lot of public service work right, their filling in the gaps that maybe the government doesn’t have the funding to do right now that businesses aren’t really focused on doing right now. Homelessness is not something that’s generally carried on by private businesses, so we give to organizations that are hopefully filling in some of those gaps or even providing venues for people to gather together to help folks.” said Lauren Dula.

The said the deadline for the 2023 grants process is midnight Friday, Jan. 27. To apply, please complete the form by following this link.

