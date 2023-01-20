Large blaze destroys cars at Cortland dealership

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a dealership in Cortland early Friday morning.

The Cortlandville Fire Department said it responded to Cortland Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Dealership on State Route 281 around 3 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. The department said firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside of the building due to the magnitude of the blaze.

Several hose lines and elevated master streams were set up to combat the fire.

The department said no injuries were reported in the incident and flames were brought under control within an hour. Most of the damage was contained to the auto shop section of the business, although the offices and showroom sustained smoke damage.

Several agencies assisted the Cortlandville Fire Department in the incident.

