Large blaze destroys cars at Cortland dealership

(Cortlandville Fire Department)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a dealership in Cortland early Friday morning.

The Cortlandville Fire Department said it responded to Cortland Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Dealership on State Route 281 around 3 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. The department said firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside of the building due to the magnitude of the blaze.

Several hose lines and elevated master streams were set up to combat the fire.

The department said no injuries were reported in the incident and flames were brought under control within an hour. Most of the damage was contained to the auto shop section of the business, although the offices and showroom sustained smoke damage.

Several agencies assisted the Cortlandville Fire Department in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton
Woman to go to prison for trying to sell meth at Johnson City motel
Man charged for assaulting Johnson City Police Officer
TSA in Greater Binghamton
Greater Binghamton Airport is hiring TSA officers
Local restaurants to host ‘Flavors of the Susquehanna Winter Restaurant Week’

Latest News

State Attorney General requests records relating to Binghamton Police ‘kneeling incident’
AP Photo: World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, center, who at 104 years and 11 months old is...
Veteran mental health addressed with COMPACT Act
Veteran mental health addressed with COMPACT Act
Veteran mental health addressed with COMPACT Act
2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk kick-off
2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk kick-off