Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, January 18th, at approximately 3:59 p.m. members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force attempted to take Taykwann Browne, age 26, who was wanted for a homicide by the New York City Police Department and a violation of NYS Parole warrant, into custody while he was operating a motor vehicle on Binghamton’s East side.

Browne fled this stop by driving in the direction of a police officer and across a front lawn of a residence and left the area at a high rate of speed.

A short time after, Browne was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the area of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue, the operator of the vehicle Browne collided with called 911 and advised which way Brown fled the accident on foot.

A short time later Browne was taken into custody by members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on the railroad tracks nearby. As a result of the investigation investigators located:

One loaded 9mm Ruger brand handgun

Approximately 12.9 grams of fentanyl pills

Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation Taykwann Browne of Brooklyn, NY was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on the following charges:

Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree (1 count)

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (1 counts)

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (1 count)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd Degree (1 count)

Resisting Arrest (1 count)

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (1 count)

