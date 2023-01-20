Mayor Kraham goes to White House for US Conference of Mayors

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- President Joe Biden had a local guest at the White House Friday.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham attended the US Conference of Mayors in the nation’s capital. Kraham was one of many mayors, who govern a city of 30,000 or more people, to attend the event.

At the conference, President Biden discussed his first two years in office at the event in the White House East Room. He talked about policing in the US, mental health and more. Friday marked the second anniversary of his inauguration.

Kraham was seated to Biden’s left, but front and center of the president.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham attends the US Conference of Mayors in Washington. (The White House)

“[Biden] talked about the challenges facing cities across the country and the unique ability of mayors to get things done,” Kraham said of the conference. “As an elected leader who started his political career in local government, he has a special understanding of what it means to serve on this level.”

Kraham is the 51st Mayor of Binghamton. He was elected to take over for former Binghamton Mayor, and fellow Republican, Rich David, who sought a seat in the New York State Senate. Kraham served as Deputy Mayor under David.

“I’m grateful to the President for spending more than an hour with America’s mayors,” Kraham said. “Like the President, mayors understand how important bipartisanship is to progress.”

On Friday, I visited the White House, where @POTUS welcomed a bipartisan group of mayors.



He spoke about how cities are using ARPA and other federal money strategically to invest in areas like infrastructure, clean energy and policing – exactly what Binghamton is doing. pic.twitter.com/01mqwTRJbX — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) January 20, 2023

The Conference of Mayors is held twice each year. The first event is held in January in Washington and the second event is held in June in a different city.

