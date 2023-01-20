Out-of-service elevator at Norwich nursing home causing headaches for residents

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The elevator at the Norwich Senior Housing facility has been out of service for almost a month now. However, according to the previous property manager, Leslie Joscelyn, the elevator has not been working properly since June of last year.

The building has four floors, three of which are residential and the basement where residents gather and do their laundry. There is no access to go in or out of the building without having to go through at least one flight of stairs. Many of the residents are elderly or disabled and cannot walk down the stairs.

Additionally, the building has steep, concrete steps which can make it slippery for residents during harsh weather conditions.

Joscelyn said, one of the residents who used to live on the third floor is now in the hospital with an infection because he was unable to make it to his doctor’s appointments. The former property manager said she has an aunt who is 98-years-old and is the oldest resident at the facility. The 98-year-old shared how the facility has had the same elevator since it opened in the mid-1980′s.

Kathleen Lupole has been living at the facility for almost five years. She has no complaints about the facility except the elevator.

The property owners sent out a statement Friday morning that read:

We are aware of the elevator disruptions at our Norwich Senior Housing community and have been working with repair companies to diagnose and fix the issues. Workers are performing a series of tests to determine the cause of the intermittent malfunctions. Unfortunately, the companies have informed us given the global shortages of critical components, required parts are not easily accessible. We have asked residents to limit the use of the elevator to emergency and medical situations only until repair companies can resolve the issue.

In the meantime, our team has taken several measures to help accommodate residents. Including:

Regular communications updating them on progress of the repair companies.

Offering first-floor accommodations, as available, to residents who cannot regularly take the stairs. Only one resident has requested this accommodation and they have begun moving into a first-floor apartment.

Assisting residents with taking out trash, carrying laundry or carrying groceries to their second and third-floor apartments.

Working directly with our Code Enforcement Office to ensure we are taking all appropriate measures to help our residents.

We encourage any resident with a medical need for the elevator to contact our rental office or 24/7 emergency maintenance line to request assistance as needed.

We understand the elevator disruptions have caused inconvenience and frustration for our residents. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Conifer emailed 12 News and said the elevator should be getting fixed within the next hour or two.

