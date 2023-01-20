Potential winter storm arrives over weekend

Tonight: Cloudy skies with snow showers. Low: 22-29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 27-35.

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies. Low: 20-27.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 29.

(WBNG)

Monday: Snow showers. High: 34. Low: 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High: 39. Low: 21.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High: 36. Low: 25.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 15.

Friday: Colder with some snow. High: 29. Low: 10.

Forecast Discussion:

Lingering moisture will lead to some snow showers during the night, but accumulations will be minor. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

Saturday will be dry as weak high pressure builds in. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

A low-pressure system will trek up the coast, leading to rain and snow during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall below freezing during the overnight, allowing for the rain to switch over to some snow. Early model returns are showing between 3-6″, but there is still high uncertainty as the secondary low hasn’t formed yet. Stay with 12 News and download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for updates.

Snow showers linger on Monday, but snowfall will be minor. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Clouds remain for Tuesday, but highs will be mild, with spots reaching the upper-30s.

Another potential coastal low will push up the coast on Wednesday, leading to another shot of rain and snow. Models remain noisy, so the exact timing and path, along with precipitation type are unknown. Snow showers remain in the region for both Thursday and Friday, with seasonable temperatures.

