2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk kick-off

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The kick-off for the American Heart Association’s 2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk was held this evening at the Visions Federal Credit Union building in Endicott.

Participants in the heart walk and members of the community were able to attend to learn about the heart walk and its latest plans for this year, including its fundraising goal of $300,000.

Team coaches, walkers, volunteers, sponsors, and heart disease and stroke survivors were at the event to talk to those interested in the upcoming walk.

12 News spoke with Kathy Breno, Chairwoman with the American Heart Association about the heart walk that will be taking place this April.

“The heart walk takes place at Otsoningo Park on Sunday, April 23, and hundreds and hundreds of people come wearing red. It’s very inspirational, you go there and just feel a real sense of community and a real sense of belonging to this cause that is literally saving lives every day.”

The kick-off was also a chance to celebrate the last few years of heart walk events while getting participants excited for the upcoming fundraiser event in the spring.

Registration is now open for the Heart Walk, participants and teams can register at www.SouthernTierHeartWalk.org.

