SPARK aims to ‘spark’ the next generation of workers

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Spark the next generation of workers!

That’s the goal of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce with its educational outreach program, SPARK. The SPARK Career Exploration experience is targeted toward eighth-grade students in the Southern Tier.

Director for the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program Rose Olsen and Staff Associate at SUNY Broome Brittney Richardson joined Around the Tiers Friday to discuss the program.

SPARK aims to 'spark' the next generation of workers
