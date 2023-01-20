Windsor man who was shot by deputy for pointing weapon gets 7 years in prison

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Jamie I. Crowley, 46, of Windsor was sentenced to seven years behind bars Friday.

Crowley was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He was found guilty in November 2022.

On July 3, 2021, Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Crowley’s residence on Cascade Valley Road for a report of a discharged firearm. Crowley pointed a weapon at the responding officers and was then shot by Deputy Tommy Tran. He was struck in the shoulder. A search of his residence uncovered several illegal firearms.

“This is the consequence of pointing a firearm at law enforcement,” District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news release. “Mr. Crowley is lucky to be alive.”

Korchak said Deputy Tran acted lawfully and in conformity with the policies and procedures of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to support the brave men and women of law enforcement who respond to dangerous situations daily and prosecute those who possess firearms illegally,” Korchak said.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of New York State Police.

Crowley will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

