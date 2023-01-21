Black Bears lose first game to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 on the road

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - After taking an early lead, the Binghamton Black Bears lost for the first time to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 at First Arena.

The Mammoth began the scoring with a goal from MJ Maerkl less than two minutes into the game. But then, Nikita Ivashkin, Tyler Gjurich, and Chad Lopez all scored for the Black Bears to give Binghamton the 3-1 after the first period.

Then in the second, Dalton Anderson scored for Elmira less than a minute into it. Then just 46 seconds later, Nathan Campbell added another goal for the Mammoth to tie it up at 3-3.

Finally, in the fourth, Lopez scored another for Binghamton while Anderson responded with one for Elmira. Then, Stavros Soilis gave Elmira the lead again before Gavin Yates tied it up at 5-5 for Binghamton. But with less than thirty seconds in the game, Chris Hunt scored for Elmira to give them the 6-5 win.

Next up for Binghamton, they take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Danbury Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton
Large blaze destroys cars at Cortland dealership
Woman to go to prison for trying to sell meth at Johnson City motel
Man charged for assaulting Johnson City Police Officer
State Attorney General requests records relating to Binghamton Police ‘kneeling incident’

Latest News

High school basketball
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-20-23)
Black Bears lose first game to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 on the road
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Susquehanna Valley (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Binghamton (boys’ basketball)
Chenango Valley's Michael Doyle (10) brings the ball upcourt during his team's win over...
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Susquehanna Valley (boys’ basketball)