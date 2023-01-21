Black Bears lose first game to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 on the road

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - After taking an early lead, the Binghamton Black Bears lost for the first time to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 at First Arena.

The Mammoth began the scoring with a goal from MJ Maerkl less than two minutes into the game. But then, Nikita Ivashkin, Tyler Gjurich, and Chad Lopez all scored for the Black Bears to give Binghamton the 3-1 after the first period.

Then in the second, Dalton Anderson scored for Elmira less than a minute into it. Then just 46 seconds later, Nathan Campbell added another goal for the Mammoth to tie it up at 3-3.

Finally, in the fourth, Lopez scored another for Binghamton while Anderson responded with one for Elmira. Then, Stavros Soilis gave Elmira the lead again before Gavin Yates tied it up at 5-5 for Binghamton. But with less than thirty seconds in the game, Chris Hunt scored for Elmira to give them the 6-5 win.

Next up for Binghamton, they take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Danbury Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m.

