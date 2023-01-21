High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-20-23)
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, January 20:
Boys’ Basketball:
Maine-Endwell - 47, Binghamton - 61
Union-Endicott - 93, Vestal - 44
Chenango Forks - 78, Windsor - 21
Chenango Valley - 79, Susquehanna Valley - 62
Owego - 74, Norwich - 58
Tioga - 77, Groton - 74
Oxford - 39, Delhi - 91
Walton - 53, Deposit-Hancock - 42
Newark Valley - 69, Trumansburg - 63
Girls’ Basketball:
Deposit-Hancock - 29, Harpursville - 45
Bainbridge-Guilford - 40, Walton - 50
Sidney - 42, Greene - 52
Unatego - 53, Oxford - 54
Franklin - 41, Edmeston - 50
