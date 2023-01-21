High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-20-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, January 20:

Boys’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 47, Binghamton - 61

Union-Endicott - 93, Vestal - 44

Chenango Forks - 78, Windsor - 21

Chenango Valley - 79, Susquehanna Valley - 62

Owego - 74, Norwich - 58

Tioga - 77, Groton - 74

Oxford - 39, Delhi - 91

Walton - 53, Deposit-Hancock - 42

Newark Valley - 69, Trumansburg - 63

Girls’ Basketball:

Deposit-Hancock - 29, Harpursville - 45

Bainbridge-Guilford - 40, Walton - 50

Sidney - 42, Greene - 52

Unatego - 53, Oxford - 54

Franklin - 41, Edmeston - 50

