Snow and rain arrives on Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 23-30.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. Accumulations will be less than an inch. High: 34-41.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Cloudy with snow. Snow amounts between 3-5″. Low: 27-32.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 34. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with isolated snow showers. High: 38. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 33. Low: 18.

Friday: Colder with some snow. High: 28. Low: 10.

Saturday: Remaining cold. Isolated snow showers. High: 29. Low: 20.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will remain during the night, but we will remain dry. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

A low-pressure system will push into the region by late evening, leading to snow and rain showers. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 30s. Accumulations during the day will be minor. Temperatures will fall below freezing during the night, leading to snow, which will be heavy at times. Mixed precipitation will fall to areas south of Broome County, leading to less snow. Most will see 3-6″ by Monday morning, with higher amounts in the Catskills. 2-4″ of snow is expected south due to the mixing risk.

Lingering snow showers will remain for Monday through Tuesday, although accumulations will be minor. Highs for both days will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Another coastal low system develops Wednesday, with a similar path to the storm Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-30s, with rain and snow showers developing. Lingering moisture remains for the end of the week, with highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper-20s and low-30s,

Saturday will have snow showers and highs in the upper-20s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.