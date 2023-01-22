Binghamton women’s basketball lose lead in 4th quarter and fall to Maine 50-46

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team gave up a lead in the 4th quarter as they lost 50-46 to Maine.

Genevieve Coleman scored a team-high 16 points for the Bearcats while Jadyn Weltz added her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Clare Traeger tied for the game-high in rebounds with 15.

For Maine, Adrianna Smith led the way with a game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Binghamton trailed 27-20 at halftime but then came back to lead 37-35 in the second half. But a late 7-0 run by Maine put them up 48-43 with less than 2:30 to go, leading to their win.

Next up for Binghamton, they’re on the road to take on Vermont on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.