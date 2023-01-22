Binghamton women’s basketball lose lead in 4th quarter and fall to Maine 50-46

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team gave up a lead in the 4th quarter as they lost 50-46 to Maine.

Genevieve Coleman scored a team-high 16 points for the Bearcats while Jadyn Weltz added her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Clare Traeger tied for the game-high in rebounds with 15.

For Maine, Adrianna Smith led the way with a game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Binghamton trailed 27-20 at halftime but then came back to lead 37-35 in the second half. But a late 7-0 run by Maine put them up 48-43 with less than 2:30 to go, leading to their win.

Next up for Binghamton, they’re on the road to take on Vermont on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton
Large blaze destroys cars at Cortland dealership
State Attorney General requests records relating to Binghamton Police ‘kneeling incident’
Windsor man who was shot by deputy for pointing weapon gets 7 years in prison
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP

Latest News

Binghamton women’s basketball lose lead in 4th quarter and fall to Maine 50-46
Union-Endicott's Allison Stank prepares for a free throw in a girls' high school basketball...
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-21-23)
High school basketball
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-20-23)
Black Bears lose first game to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 on the road