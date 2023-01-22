Chenango County residents celebrate 45th anniversary of Winter Living Celebration

Chenango County residents participate in Winter Living Celebration activities.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERBURNE (WBNG) -- Saturday, residents in Chenango County made their way to the Roger’s Environmental Education Center to celebrate the 45th annual Winter Living Celebration.

Executive Director of the Roger’s Environmental Education Center David Carson said in keeping with winter tradition, visitors had the opportunity to participate in activities such as making crafts, horse rides around the Rogers’ center and more.

“Winter is a celebration, and a season to help the community around here celebrate what it is to live in upstate New York,” said Carson. “It’s bigger than Sherburne, its bigger than Chenango County. It’s a pretty magical time.”

Carson said he is excited to continue to bring community members together with their events throughout the year.

