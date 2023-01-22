High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-21-23)
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Saturday, January 21:
Boys’ Basketball:
Johnson City - 68, Horseheads - 63
Seton Catholic - 52, Lowville - 50
Girls’ Basketball:
Horseheads - 46, Johnson City - 55
Binghamton - 44, Maine-Endwell - 63
Vestal - 36, Union-Endicott - 48
Windsor - 50, Chenango Forks - 64
Susquehanna Valley - 41, Chenango Valley - 57
Oneonta - 42, Seton Catholic - 23
