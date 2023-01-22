High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-21-23)

Union-Endicott's Allison Stank prepares for a free throw in a girls' high school basketball...
Union-Endicott's Allison Stank prepares for a free throw in a girls' high school basketball game against Elmira on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Saturday, January 21:

Boys’ Basketball:

Johnson City - 68, Horseheads - 63

Seton Catholic - 52, Lowville - 50

Girls’ Basketball:

Horseheads - 46, Johnson City - 55

Binghamton - 44, Maine-Endwell - 63

Vestal - 36, Union-Endicott - 48

Windsor - 50, Chenango Forks - 64

Susquehanna Valley - 41, Chenango Valley - 57

Oneonta - 42, Seton Catholic - 23

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton
Large blaze destroys cars at Cortland dealership
State Attorney General requests records relating to Binghamton Police ‘kneeling incident’
Windsor man who was shot by deputy for pointing weapon gets 7 years in prison
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP

Latest News

Binghamton women’s basketball lose lead in 4th quarter and fall to Maine 50-46
The Binghamton women's basketball team gathers during a time out during their loss to Maine.
Binghamton women’s basketball lose lead in 4th quarter and fall to Maine 50-46
High school basketball
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-20-23)
Black Bears lose first game to Elmira Mammoth 6-5 on the road