High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-21-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Saturday, January 21:

Boys’ Basketball:

Johnson City - 68, Horseheads - 63

Seton Catholic - 52, Lowville - 50

Girls’ Basketball:

Horseheads - 46, Johnson City - 55

Binghamton - 44, Maine-Endwell - 63

Vestal - 36, Union-Endicott - 48

Windsor - 50, Chenango Forks - 64

Susquehanna Valley - 41, Chenango Valley - 57

Oneonta - 42, Seton Catholic - 23

