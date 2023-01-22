Vestal kicks off Bicentennial Celebration with first event

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal is celebrating a significant milestone this year as 2023 marks 200 years since the town was first established.

The celebration kicked off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Arnold Park. Fireworks were launched at 6 p.m. and entertainment options at the event included a DJ, a chainsaw carving demonstration and a donut truck. Bonfires were spread throughout the park to keep people in attendance warm.

Vestal Town Supervisor, John Schaffer, said it was great to be around the community and was happy with the turnout despite the cold weather.

Schaffer said the town is looking for volunteers to help out with future events that celebrate the town’s bicentennial.

The town has 12 different events planned throughout the year to help celebrate its 200-year anniversary, with a different and unique event each month. Along with the events planned by the town, community groups and businesses are invited to plan their own events as part of the celebration.

Vestal Town Historian Margaret Hadsell said that with the wide array of events, there is a way for everyone to find something they enjoy.

To learn more about the bicentennial celebration visit the Town of Vestal website.

