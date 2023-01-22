Winter storm arrives tonight

Tonight: Snow. Heavy at times. Snowfall between 4-7″. Heavier amounts east. Mixing towards daybreak. Low: 29-34.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 30-36.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 22-27.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with isolated snow showers. High: 37. Low: 21.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High: 35. Low: 28.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers. High: 34. Low: 18.

Friday: Colder with some snow. High: 28. Low: 22.

Saturday: Some scattered snow showers. High: 36. Low: 20.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will fall during the night, with some heavier bands setting up, with snowfall rates around an inch in those bands. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Otsego and Delaware counties, with the rest of the region under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lows will be near the freezing point, which will introduce the risk of freezing rain or sleet, which will limit snowfall amounts.

Snow continues Monday, but it will be light. Highs will reach the mid-30s. Isolated snow showers remain on Tuesday, but highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Another potential winter storm is possible on Wednesday. The low will work its way into the Ohio River Valley, leading to snow Wednesday afternoon. Warm air will then begin to push its way into the area, changing the snow to rain and a wintry mix. Highs will reach the mid-30s.

Lingering rain and snow on Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s. Colder air moves in on Friday, with highs in the upper-20s with a few snow showers.

Saturday will feature snow showers and highs in the mid-30s, while Sunday we dry out with highs remaining in the mid-30s.

