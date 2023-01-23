Binghamton Mayor announces $275,000 in funding for construction apprenticeship facility

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a funding partnership with the multi-craft Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program to open a construction trades training facility.

The facility will be located at 89 Robinson St. Binghamton is providing $275,000 to fund MAPP’s purchase of an industrial building at the same address.

“This is a historic investment in workforce development that will help fill in-demand construction jobs in Binghamton and across our community,” said Mayor Kraham. “MAPP will be providing ladders of opportunity to good-paying careers in the construction industry, with the potential to create generational change for the residents who participate. As we rebuild and revitalize Binghamton, we have to invest in the construction workforce to support it.”

The building was once home to Southern Tier Printers Supply, Inc., which had bought and sold printing parts. The owner of the business is retiring after 45 years, officials said.

MAPP is a non-profit that provides pathways to state-registered apprenticeships in the building and construction trades. Participants receive foundational construction training and real-world jobsite experience and are matched with apprenticeship programs best fitting their skillset. It was founded in 2017 in Rochester, NY.

