Endicott fire hydrant struck by snow plow, residents can expect dirty water

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott posted an alert about one of its fire hydrants Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the village said a hydrant at the South East Corner of Lee Avenue and Robins Street was struck by a snow plow.

The village said it is working to replace the hydrant. However, village residents can expect dirty water from it.

Endicott officials said it will notify residents of any updates.

