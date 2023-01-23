Endicott fire hydrant struck by snow plow, residents can expect dirty water

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott posted an alert about one of its fire hydrants Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the village said a hydrant at the South East Corner of Lee Avenue and Robins Street was struck by a snow plow.

The village said it is working to replace the hydrant. However, village residents can expect dirty water from it.

Endicott officials said it will notify residents of any updates.

