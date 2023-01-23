Endicott Police arrest man for setting fire to car, stealing another

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced it made an arrest on Jan. 11 in an investigation into a burglary, larceny and arson.

The department said charged David M. Scanlan, 44, burglary in the third degree; a class D felony, grand larceny in the third degree; a class D felony and arson in the third degree; a class C felony.

Scanlin was taken into custody without incident on on Chestnut Street around 12:45 p.m.

The department said the arrest was the result of an investigation into two separate incidents, both occurring on Jan. 11.

Scalia is accused of setting a fire to a vehicle parked J&K Auto Clinic at 400 N. Nanticoke Ave. around 3 a.m. Police said the fire was extinguished by the Endicott Fire Department.

The same day, around 12:30 p.m., at Tanks Auto Sales on North Street. Scanlin is accused of stealing keys to a vehicle on the lot and then taking the vehicle. Officers found Scalia on Chestnut Street in it.

Scanlin was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

