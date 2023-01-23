Endicott Police seeking public’s help with shots fired, armed robbery investigations

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department arrested two people in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred on Jan. 14.

Police charged 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse and 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.

Police said the shots fired incident occurred around 3 p.m. near the village parking lot between 21 Washington Ave. and Garfield Avenue. The two were taken into custody later that day without incident.

An investigation showed many shots were fired and all the involved subjects have fled the scene. No injuries were reported. A search warrant execution at a 21 Washington Ave. Apartment 2R recovered two handguns.

Both suspects were later released, but the Endicott Police Department said it is seeking to identify at least three more suspects involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Endicott Police are also seeking public help with an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred Jan. 18 around 2 p.m. at Grocery Mart at 147 Washington Ave.

Police said two subjects entered the store wearing dark clothings, hoods and masks. A handgun was displayed. The two fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.

