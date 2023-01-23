Mercy House receives $75,000 Cabrini Health Foundation grant

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier was selected as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grantee for the third year.

A news release from Mercy House said that the foundation approved a $75,000 grant for a Mercy House Admissions Navigator. The money from the grant will allow the Mercy House Admissions program through, meeting with palliative teams at hospitals, and information in-home visits and help it raise awareness of itself.

“We are grateful to the Mother Cabrini Foundation for awarding us this third grant, said Executive Director Linda Cerra. “Having an RN on staff allows us to increase the number of people with terminal illnesses receiving hospice and home-based care.”

Mercy House saif grants that support costs and salaries help expand Mercy House’s outreach efforts to a larger area, increase screening of potential residents and assist with admissions.

“As we look back at the compounding crises of the last few years, the health-related needs of vulnerable communities have only grown,” said Chairman & CEO of Visa & Chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board Alfred F. Kelly Jr. “Our grantees have demonstrated tremendous resilience, creativity, and dedication to serving those in need, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have such detrimental impact.”

Mercy House is a home for the terminally ill in Endicott.

