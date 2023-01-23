Pennsylvania man found guilty of gun possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Pennsylvania man was found guilty of gun possession in Broome County Court Monday morning.

The Broome County District’s Attorney’s Office said Jason E. Gerhard, 36, of Montrose was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a felony.

On Feb. 22, 2022, New York State Police responded to a residence on Patch Road in the Town of Chenango where Gerhard had gone inside the residence of an acquaintance without permission. He was found with an illegally possessed revolver.

Gerhard was on probation for illegally possessing a loaded .38 caliber revolver in 2020 and is facing up to three and a half to seven years in prison with the potential for additional time for a violation of probation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20, 2023.

“Cases such as this can often end in tragedy,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Thankfully the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly in taking the defendant into custody and no one was hurt. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who illegally possess firearms.”

