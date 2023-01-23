A snowy Monday

WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Ostego Counties until 1 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cortland and Tompkins Counties until 10 AM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties until 1 PM.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 1-3″ 80% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

A low will give us snow today. This will taper to snow showers.

A little break with snow showers Tuesday, but our active weather continues with another round of snow,

rain and ice Wednesday.

The precipitation will taper to snow showers Thursday. We’ll have seasonable temperatures with snow showers

Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.