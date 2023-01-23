Watching another storm for midweek

Tonight: Chance of light snow showers. Low: 23-27

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a few flakes around. High: 30-35

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17-24

Wednesday: Snow to mix to rain or ice in the evening and overnight. 2-5″ of snow possible for most of the area with some locally higher/lower accumulations. Elevation will play a role, too. High: 34, Low: 34

Forecast Discussion:

Lots of clouds are expected tonight with fizzling flakes. Lows will be in the 20s. A fairly quiet day is on the way Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Another storm is coming in for Wednesday. We expect snow to arrive late morning from southwest to northeast. The morning drive looks good, but there could be some snow and slippery travel for the afternoon drive. Heavy, wet snow accumulations look to be in the 2 to 5 or 6 inch range for most of the area. Later in the day and overnight some mixed precipitation, rain or freezing rain could develop as warm air moves in over our heads. Elevation will be important once again in accumulations. Please monitor the forecast for any changes.

Temperatures fall into the 20s Thursday after a chance of morning rain/snow showers. It will be windy and colder.

Friday through Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s. The next chance of some snow comes Sunday with a 30% chance.

