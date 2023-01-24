Binghamton woman arrested on drug, contraband charges

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division arrested Haven M. Strong, 23, of Binghamton.

The sheriff’s office said strong is accused of knowingly entering the Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility with a quantity of a controlled substance.

She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony and promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony.

Strong was processed for arrest and remains in the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

