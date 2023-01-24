Driving instructors, sheriff reminds motorists to be careful on snowy roads

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Plows were out bright and early Monday morning, ensuring roads were safe for drivers after several inches of snow fell across the Greater Binghamton area.

Although driving conditions weren’t too bad, Warren Rogers, a driving instructor at the Southern Tier Driving School, said is best to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to go somewhere. He also shared how during the wintertime, rear-end collisions are the number one type of vehicle accident in New York State.

According to the state driving manual, when driving in ice and snow, you should have a minimum of five seconds following distance. Rodgers also said that when following other cars, you need to start stopping sooner. Something else to keep in mind is how bridges tend to freeze faster than the rest of the road because of the overpass making speed an important factor.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said he encourages everyone to make sure their car is in good condition to drive in this weather and to keep their speed down. He also said while this is upstate New York and people understand this weather, this is a good reminder for everyone to take extra time and take extra precautions.

With more snow coming in later this week, officials suggest everyone set those alarms a little earlier to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to clean off your car and drive safely on the road.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.