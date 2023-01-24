Infrastructure talk during the 2023 ‘Community Building Series’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce brought back its popular program called “Community Building Series” on Tuesday morning with a focus on the “State of our Infrastructure.”

Business leaders from the area joined in the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton to hear from a keynote speaker and have round-table discussions on collaborative solutions designed to grow the Greater Binghamton economy.

The State of Our Infrastructure event featured a presentation by The Business Council Executive Vice President Paul Zuber.

With the state budget for 2023 to be released on April 1, Zuber said he wants to make sure additional infrastructure funding is included to offset inflation. He believes workforce shortage in the state is a major issue and is hopeful funding will allow for more workforce development programs.

Zuber highlighted the impact infrastructure ultimately has on creating jobs such as road construction, unionized workers and small-owned businesses, especially with a strong and skilled workforce.

In his speech, he explained the importance of upscaling the workforce to be skilled for the investments coming into the region, such as Micron, so that the infrastructure projects can not only exist but excel.

With his broad view of the economy from overseeing the entire state, he said it was important to talk to the area to allow local business leaders to understand what is going on in Albany and how they can use their voice at a local level.

“Being at something like this allows us and allows the people here to educate their elected officials, particularly their elected state-wide officials on the importance of infrastructure and workforce development,” said Zuber.

