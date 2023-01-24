Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing investigation

(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a stabbing investigation that began on Jan. 20.

The sheriff’s office charged Theodore C. Swan, 34, of Big Flats with attempted murder in the second degree, as a result of the investigation.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred at 171 Burkeshire Dr. at Swan’s residence. The 29-year-old victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

Swan was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash / $500,000 property bail.

A motivation for the stabbing has not been discovered, despite authorities interviewing several people, including the victim.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police seeking public’s help with shots fired, armed robbery investigations
Endicott Police arrest man for setting fire to car, stealing another
Pennsylvania man found guilty of gun possession
Endicott fire hydrant struck by snow plow, residents can expect dirty water
Binghamton Mayor announces $275,000 in funding for construction apprenticeship facility

Latest News

Binghamton woman arrested on drug, contraband charges
Man who stole Ford F150, TV gets prison time
Man who stole Ford F150, TV gets prison time
Binghamton woman arrested on drug, contraband charges
Binghamton woman arrested on drug, contraband charges
Infrastructure talk during the 2023 ‘Community Building Series’