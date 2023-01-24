Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing investigation

BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a stabbing investigation that began on Jan. 20.

The sheriff’s office charged Theodore C. Swan, 34, of Big Flats with attempted murder in the second degree, as a result of the investigation.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred at 171 Burkeshire Dr. at Swan’s residence. The 29-year-old victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

Swan was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash / $500,000 property bail.

A motivation for the stabbing has not been discovered, despite authorities interviewing several people, including the victim.

