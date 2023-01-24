Man who stole Ford F150, TV gets prison time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mitchell A. McComas, 40, of Binghamton was sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison in Broome County Court Tuesday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said McComas plead guilty to attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a felony.

McComas admitted he drove a stolen 2020 Ford F150 from Hallstead, Pa. to Best Buy in Vestal. He then entered the store and stole a TV that was worth more than $300. This occurred on Jan. 31, 2022. An investigation led by Vestal Police to a residence in Binghamton where he was arrested.

The district attorney’s office noted that McComas was previously convicted of grand larceny in the fourth degree in 2018 in Broome County.

“Rather than be a productive citizen, this defendant repeatedly chooses to steal property from others,” District Attorney Michael Korchak said of the case. “McComas must now be held accountable for his criminal behavior.”

The case was investigated by the Vestal Police Department with the assistance of the Binghamton Police Department.

